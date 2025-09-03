More Travelers Are Booking Sleep-Cations — Heres Why

Source: bong hyunjung / Getty

In a world that glorifies hustle culture and jam-packed itineraries, a growing number of travelers are doing the unthinkable: booking trips with no plans at all. Forget sightseeing marathons or adrenaline-fueled adventures — today’s tourists are deliberately opting for nothingness.

This rising trend, often called “intentional idleness,” is sweeping across luxury resorts, eco-retreats, and even mainstream travel agencies. Instead of offering packed schedules, these destinations now market stillness, simplicity, and silence.

“People are burned out,” says travel psychologist Dr. Lena Kim. “They’re not looking for stimulation anymore — they want a break from decision fatigue and digital overload.”

The post-pandemic lifestyle shift plays a huge role. As remote work blurs the lines between weekdays and weekends, many people find themselves mentally “on” all the time. A vacation that allows — even encourages — doing nothing feels like a radical act of self-care.

Hotels are catching on fast. Wellness-focused resorts in Bali, Costa Rica, and Greece now offer packages with no excursions, no Wi-Fi, and no clocks. The appeal? Time becomes elastic. Guests wake when they want, nap when they feel like it, and wander aimlessly without pressure.

At a slow-living retreat in Tuscany, manager Sofia Bianchi says demand has doubled. “Our guests don’t ask for tours. They want hammocks, journals, and quiet meals with local wine,” she says. “They’re choosing presence over productivity.”

Social media, ironically, also fuels this trend. While once filled with hyper-curated travel posts, platforms now feature people sharing peaceful, tech-free getaways with hashtags like #dolcevita and #slowtravel.

For many, it’s not about being lazy. It’s about reclaiming time. “Doing nothing isn’t wasting time,” says Bianchi. “It’s how we reconnect — with ourselves, with nature, and with the moment.”

As more travelers embrace the art of idleness, the industry is shifting. The new status symbol isn’t how many countries you’ve seen. It’s how deeply you’ve rested.