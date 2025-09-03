Gel Nail Polish Banned In Europe But Remains Legal In The U.S.

Source: Mykhailo Tamakhin / Getty

In a move that has raised eyebrows, the European Union (EU) announced earlier this week a ban on gel nail polishes that contain harmful chemicals, particularly those associated with increased health risks. The ban primarily targets products that contain harmful ingredients such as formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate—substances known to pose potential dangers to skin and long-term health.

The decision stems from ongoing studies which have raised concerns about the long-term effects of these chemicals, which can cause allergic reactions, irritation, and in some cases, more serious health issues like respiratory problems or hormone disruption. Some studies have also pointed to the risks posed by the ultraviolet (UV) light used in curing the gel polish, which can lead to skin damage over time, potentially increasing the risk of skin cancer.

While the EU has taken decisive action, the issue has not been addressed in the same manner in the United States. Gel nail polish continues to be widely used and sold in U.S. salons, with federal agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yet to take any significant regulatory action on the matter. The lack of regulation has left many consumers unaware of the potential risks associated with these products, despite some calls from health experts for greater scrutiny.

U.S. beauty industry representatives argue that the risks associated with gel nails are minimal and emphasize the popularity of gel polishes, which are known for their durability and glossy finish. Still, the debate is likely to continue as more evidence emerges about the long-term effects of these products.

For now, European consumers will need to adjust to new alternatives, while U.S. residents may continue using gel polish without restrictions—at least for the time being.