Listen Live
Work

Gel Nail Polish Banned In Europe But Remains Legal In The U.S.

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nail care procedure in a beauty salon. Female hands and tools for manicure, process of performing manicure in beauty salon. Concept spa body care. Gloved hands of a skilled manicurist cutting cuticles
Source: Mykhailo Tamakhin / Getty

In a move that has raised eyebrows, the European Union (EU) announced earlier this week a ban on gel nail polishes that contain harmful chemicals, particularly those associated with increased health risks. The ban primarily targets products that contain harmful ingredients such as formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate—substances known to pose potential dangers to skin and long-term health.

The decision stems from ongoing studies which have raised concerns about the long-term effects of these chemicals, which can cause allergic reactions, irritation, and in some cases, more serious health issues like respiratory problems or hormone disruption. Some studies have also pointed to the risks posed by the ultraviolet (UV) light used in curing the gel polish, which can lead to skin damage over time, potentially increasing the risk of skin cancer.

While the EU has taken decisive action, the issue has not been addressed in the same manner in the United States. Gel nail polish continues to be widely used and sold in U.S. salons, with federal agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yet to take any significant regulatory action on the matter. The lack of regulation has left many consumers unaware of the potential risks associated with these products, despite some calls from health experts for greater scrutiny.

U.S. beauty industry representatives argue that the risks associated with gel nails are minimal and emphasize the popularity of gel polishes, which are known for their durability and glossy finish. Still, the debate is likely to continue as more evidence emerges about the long-term effects of these products.

For now, European consumers will need to adjust to new alternatives, while U.S. residents may continue using gel polish without restrictions—at least for the time being.

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close