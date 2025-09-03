Listen Live
Local

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro is Prepared for Trump to Send Nat’l Guard

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro says Philadelphia Prepared for Trump to Send Nat’l Guard

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PRIDE
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Pennsylvania is preparing for President Donald Trump’s administration to presumably send National Guard troops to Philadelphia, Gov. Josh Shapiro said Tuesday.

The Trump administration has federalized troops sent to cities multiple major cities across America including Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Trump has since threatened to deploy the National Guard to Chicago, Baltimore, and New York.

Shapiro, speaking at an education event at Dobbins High in North Philadelphia Tuesday, said his administration “has been preparing for such a thing to happen in Philadelphia.”

Trump has said the National Guard is needed to combat what he has described as rampant crime, mostly in cities and states controlled by Democrats.

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration violated federal law by sending troops to Los Angeles. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer said the move violated a federal prohibition on military enforcement of civilian laws.

Shapiro, who has sued the Trump administration over several issues, called the deployment of federal troops to American cities “wrongheaded” and noted a decrease in violent crime, both in Pennsylvania and in Philadelphia.

“As governor, we’ve invested millions of dollars in not only policing, but in community organizations that have helped bring down violent crime by 42%,” Shapiro said. “Now is not a time to disrupt that with distrust the way the president is doing in other communities. Now is the time to continue making the progress we’re making here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Still, Shapiro made emphasis on being ready if the moment were to occur. “Our teams are prepared for whatever the White House may try and send our way.” Shapiro stated. 

Information from this article was sourced from the Philadelphia Inquirer

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close