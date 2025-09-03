Woman Charged For Literally Going Hammer Drake’s OVO Store In NYC

‘

Source: Rick Madonik / Getty

The woman who was caught causing damage to the flagship store of superstar rapper Drake in New York City has officially been charged by authorities. Shauna Stoner was charged with attempted arson and criminal mischief arrested by New York Police Department officers last Tuesday (August 27).



The 31-year-old from Queens was nabbed after she entered the October’s Very Own store located in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, dressed in a denim jacket with a crop top while toting a pink Telfar bag. According to witnesses, she reportedly first sprayed the merchandise with an unidentified fluid, before taking a knife out of the bag and cutting up some of the clothing. She also knocked over some of the clothing racks before smashing the windows of the store with a hammer.



Stoner was caught on video during the breaking of the windows. According to one source close to the store, she was seen as “random”, having no connection to October’s Very Own. She then walked out of the store back onto the street, reportedly in a very calm manner. It was reported that she caused $23,000 in damages.





When apprehended by officers, someone could be heard off camera warning the cops that Stoner had a knife. “It was just to cut up his clothes that he stole,” Stoner said in response to that person. “My designs.” The source close to the store referred to Stoner as “random”, and stated that she had no connection to OVO. There has been no comment by Drake or his representation since the incident occurred.



The wild viral situation isn’t the first time that one of the Canadian superstar’s stores has been vandalized. The OVO store in London was hit with spray paint during the height of Drake’s beef between him and Kendrick Lamar last year. The message painted on the glass of the store on Carnaby Street was from the Compton rap star’s global smash hit, “Not Like Us”. To date, no one has been arrested for the act of vandalism.

