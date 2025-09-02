Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest "Muse"

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Radio One / Netflix

Drake recently made waves during his appearance on Bobbi Althoff’s podcast by naming an unlikely new muse: WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley.

Known for his candid and often humorous remarks, Drake revealed that his social media feed is dominated by Ripley’s content, describing her as “mine” and jokingly admitting, “She’s a wrestler, she’s mine, she’s like my muse. But I’m probably the opposite of everything she likes.” This unexpected shoutout has sparked a buzz across social media, blending the worlds of hip-hop and professional wrestling in a unique way.

Drake’s admiration for Ripley isn’t entirely new. Earlier this year, he liked one of her viral Instagram selfies, which sent fans into a frenzy. Additionally, he was spotted ringside at the WWE Elimination Chamber event in Toronto, further solidifying his interest in the wrestling world and Ripley’s rising stardom.

Rhea Ripley, often referred to as “The Eradicator” or “Mami” by her fans, is one of the most dominant and charismatic figures in WWE’s stacked Women’s Division. Since her debut in the company in 2017, she has captured multiple championships, including the prestigious WWE Women’s World Championship. Known for her striking look, powerhouse wrestling style, and magnetic presence, Ripley has transcended the wrestling ring to become a pop culture icon. Drake’s public admiration only underscores her growing influence beyond the squared circle.

Check out some of her highlights in WWE after the jump!

Top Ten Most Savage Moments in WWE

SUMMERSLAM 2025: Ripley vs Naomi vs Iyo Sky (Triple Threat for WWE Women’s World Championship)

MONDAY NIGHT RAW: Ripley Wins Women’s World Championship Against Liv Morgan

EVOLUTION 2025: Ripley vs Iyo Sky for Women’s World Championship

NXT UK: Ripley vs Toni Storm for NXT UK Women’s Championship

Ripley’s Entrance at Wrestlemania XL

Ripley’s Wrestlemania Moments

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close