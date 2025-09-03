Listen Live
Cardi B Victorious As Assault Lawsuit Dismissed By Jury

Published on September 2, 2025

Cardi B has been cleared of all allegations in a civil trial stemming from a 2018 incident, with a California jury unanimously finding her not liable for assault and battery.

As reported by CNN, the lawsuit was filed by former security guard Emani Ellis, who sought $24 million in damages. Ellis alleged that the rapper physically assaulted her, cutting her face, spitting on her, and using racial slurs during a confrontation at a medical office.

The incident occurred while Cardi B, pregnant with her first child, was visiting her obstetrician. Ellis claimed that Cardi used a long fingernail to scratch her cheek during the altercation. However, Cardi denied the allegations, stating that the dispute was verbal and stemmed from Ellis recording her with a phone during the visit. Witnesses, including Cardi’s doctor and receptionist, testified that they did not see any physical altercation, further supporting Cardi’s defense.

Throughout the trial, Cardi maintained that the lawsuit was a “cash grab” and expressed frustration over the time and energy it consumed. She lamented missing her children’s first day of school due to court proceedings and criticized the case as frivolous. “I swear to God, I did not touch that woman,” Cardi passionately stated outside the courtroom, emphasizing her innocence.

The trial, which began in 2020, gained significant public attention, with Cardi’s courtroom appearances often making headlines. Known for her candid personality, the Grammy-winning artist brought her unfiltered self to the stand, blending humor and honesty during her testimony. Her fashion choices, hairstyles, and occasional jokes during the trial were widely discussed on social media, adding a unique layer of public intrigue to the case.

Following the verdict, Cardi expressed gratitude to her legal team, the jury, and her supporters. She also vowed to countersue anyone who files what she deems “nefarious” lawsuits against her in the future. Meanwhile, Ellis and her legal team announced plans to appeal the decision, criticizing Cardi’s conduct during the trial as “unprofessional.”

With this legal battle behind her, Cardi B can now focus on her music career, including her upcoming album rollout. The rapper expressed hope that this chapter is firmly in the past, allowing her to move forward with her life and career.

