Texas Man Charged After 11-Year-Old Boy Shot in ‘Ding Dong Ditch’

A Texas man faces manslaughter charges after allegedly shooting and killing an 11-year-old boy during a “ding dong ditch” prank in Houston.

Published on September 2, 2025

A Texas man faces manslaughter charges after authorities say he shot and killed an 11-year-old boy who rang his doorbell as part of a “ding dong ditch” prank.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in a northwest Houston neighborhood late Saturday night. Investigators said the boy and several friends had been playing the prank when a homeowner opened fire from inside the house.

Officials identified the victim as an 11-year-old boy from the neighborhood. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead from his injuries.

The homeowner, identified as 71-year-old Therin Ferguson, allegedly fired at least one round through the door when the children ran away after ringing the bell. Sheriff Gonzalez said the group posed no threat.

Detectives arrested Ferguson and charged him with manslaughter. Court records show prosecutors will argue that Ferguson recklessly caused the child’s death by discharging a firearm without justification.

Neighbors told local outlets that children often play pranks in the community, but no one expected the game to end in violence.

Ferguson remains in custody at the Harris County Jail. His bond has not yet been set. The investigation remains ongoing.

