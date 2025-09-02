Listen Live
Local

Saquon Barkley Named Best Player in the NFL

Saquon Barkley ranked No. 1 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2025 list

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

A star-studded season set high expectations for Saquon Barkley, as he’s been recognized as the crème de la crème of the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back has been ranked No. 1 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2025 list.

A listed that is voted on by his peers, this encapsulates what a dynamic year Barkley has had. This recognition follows a historic and championship-winning debut season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he set the NFL record for total rushing yards in a season (regular season and playoffs combined) and was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year. He also won “Best NFL Player” and “Best Play” at the 2025 ESPY Awards.

According to the Eagles website, NFL Films Senior Producer Shannon Furman was the person who broke the news to Barkley during an interview at the All-Pro running back’s house in June.

“The Top 100 list is always a little controversial, but it’s fun for us here at Films. Some guys love it. Some guys hate it. They don’t understand how it could possibly work and whatnot. Saquon is a player who’s always respected this list,” said Furman, an Eagles fan who will be directing Hard Knocks: In Season, which will spotlight the four NFC East teams later this year.

“He was very stoic. He just had this big smile on his face and was just like, ‘This is a great way to start this interview.’ He told me after it ended, ‘If I wasn’t going to be top 10 on this list, I was going to kick you out of my house.'”

This is Barkley’s fifth time being recognized on the Top 100 list. He was No. 16 after his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign entering the 2019 season but was never placed higher … until now.

Barkley joins nine other Eagles who also made the NFL’s top 100 players list:

With the rankings now complete, Barkley is the ninth Eagles player to be featured on this year’s list.

No. 19: Jalen Hurts

No. 23: Lane Johnson

No. 26: Zack Baun

No. 29: A.J. Brown

No. 43: Jalen Carter

No. 49: Quinyon Mitchell

No. 60: Cooper DeJean

No. 69: Jordan Mailata

The Eagles kick off the 2025-2026 season Thursday (Sep. 4th) night against their division rival Dallas Cowboys.

MORE SAQUON BARKLEY READS:

RELATED: Saquon Barkley on Winning Super Bowl LIX: ‘It Sucked’

RELATED: Love Birds: Meet Saquon Barkley’s Girlfriend, Anna Congdon

RELATED: Saquon Barkley Responds to Trump Backlash: Maybe I just respect the office

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close