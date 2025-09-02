Philadelphia Water Department Announces Rate Increase

Source: ghornephoto / Getty

Starting next month, customers of the Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) will face a 9.4% rate increase on their water and wastewater bills, a decision that has sparked concerns among residents and local businesses alike. The hike, approved by the Philadelphia Water, Sewer, and Storm Water Rate Board, is set to take effect on October 1, 2023.

The rate increase comes as part of the city’s effort to address growing infrastructure needs, maintain high-quality water services, and meet environmental compliance standards. The PWD, which serves over 1.6 million people across the city and surrounding suburbs, has cited rising operational costs, including inflation, energy prices, and necessary investments in the aging water system, as key reasons for the price hike.

“This rate adjustment is necessary to ensure we can continue to provide safe and reliable water to all of our customers,” said Philadelphia Water Commissioner Randy Hayman in a statement. “It’s also crucial that we address long-term infrastructure improvements to meet the growing challenges of climate change and aging systems.”

The 9.4% increase will add an average of $5 to $6 to the monthly bill for residential customers. The hike is expected to raise an additional $85 million in revenue for the department, helping fund projects like sewer system upgrades, stormwater management, and the replacement of aging pipes. PWD officials emphasize that the increase is essential to avoid more significant rate hikes in the future, as the city faces mounting infrastructure repair costs.

However, the rate increase has drawn criticism from various advocacy groups and residents, particularly those already struggling with rising living expenses. “This is just another blow to families who are already dealing with inflation and higher costs of living,” said Carla Jones, a local resident. “Water is a basic necessity, and many people can’t afford to pay more.”

In response, the Philadelphia Water Department has emphasized its ongoing assistance programs, including discounted rates for low-income customers and payment plans designed to ease the burden for those most in need. Despite the concerns, the rate increase appears to be a necessary step for the city’s long-term water infrastructure and environmental goals.