Child Climbing Monorail Track At Hershey Park Sparks Safety Concerns
A shocking incident at Hersheypark on Saturday afternoon left visitors in disbelief when a young child was spotted climbing on the park’s monorail track, prompting immediate safety concerns and a swift response from park officials.
The incident unfolded around 3 p.m. when the child, believed to be around 8 years old, scaled the barrier and began climbing along the monorail track, which runs above the park’s iconic Chocolate Town area. Witnesses described the scene as tense and alarming, with many park-goers frantically calling for help as the child continued to make their way along the elevated track.
“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said Emily Wright, a visitor at the park. “It was so dangerous. People were yelling at the child to get down, but they just kept climbing higher. It was terrifying.”
Park staff responded quickly, halting the monorail system and coordinating with local authorities to safely remove the child from the track. After a brief period, emergency responders were able to retrieve the child, who was unharmed but visibly shaken by the ordeal.
Hersheypark officials confirmed that the child was safely escorted off the track, but no further details about how the child managed to climb onto the monorail infrastructure were provided. In a statement, the park assured the public that “safety is our top priority,” adding that they were reviewing security measures and protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.
While no injuries were reported, the incident has raised important questions about the park’s safety measures and the need for increased vigilance, especially around high-risk attractions. Visitors are now calling for stricter safeguards to ensure such a dangerous situation does not happen again.
