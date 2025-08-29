Listen Live
News

Ghostface Killah Says Lil Wayne Team Tried Charging Him $150K

Ghostface Killah Says Lil Wayne’s Team Tried Charging Him $150K For A Feature

Ghostface Killah recently shared that Lil Wayne’s team asked for $150,000 for a verse. 

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ghostface Killah
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Ghostface Killah recently shared that Lil Wayne’s team asked for $150,000 for a verse. 

Weezy’s team even attempting to charge Killah is mind-blowing. Ghostface said he originally wanted Mac Miller on the track “Candyland,” but after Mac passed away, he tried reaching out to Wayne instead.

“We tried to reach out to Wayne, and from what I’m hearing, it might not have been him,” Ghostface said. “They asking for like $150,000. I’m like, you know what, man, just knock it out yourself.” He went on to talk about how things in the rap game can get messy, saying, “That’s rap sh*t… it’s the worst.”

Related Stories

Even though that feature didn’t work out, Ghostface is still open to working with other artists. Recently, he praised Tyler, the Creator, saying he wants to work with him after hearing Tyler’s song “Ring Ring Ring” from “Don’t Tap the Glass“. Ghostface called it “music” and even compared it to Michael Jackson. 

On August 22, Ghostface dropped his thirteenth studio album, “Supreme Clientele 2“, the follow-up to his 2000 classic. The project features guest appearances from Styles P, Redman, Conway the Machine, Raekwon, GZA, Method Man, and more.

Last year, Hip-Hop Wired gave fans a real treat with their series I Got Questions. The episode had Ghostface Killah as a special guest, sitting down with another legend, Big Daddy Kane. The two shared stories from back in the day, the culture, and their time in the game. It was a rare moment to see two icons chopping it up and sharing some dope Hip-Hop history. If you haven’t seen it yet, this is definitely a must-watch. Check out the full episode below and catch the gems they dropped for the culture.

SEE ALSO

Ghostface Killah Says Lil Wayne’s Team Tried Charging Him $150K For A Feature  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close