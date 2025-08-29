Listen Live
Local

Philly federation of teachers ratifies agreement with school district

Philadelphia Federation Of Teachers Members Vote To Ratify Agreement With School District, Averting Strike

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-EDUCATION-POLITICS-RACISM-FOCUS
KYLIE COOPER

Members of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers voted Thursday to approve a three-year contract with the school district, union leaders announced after a membership meeting. 

An “overwhelming” 70% of members who joined call voted to ratify the collective bargaining agreement, union president Arthur G. Steinberg said during a press conference. The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers represents 14,000 education professionals, including teachers, librarians, school nurses, counselors, social workers and others.

“They’re very happy to be able to get about the business of educating the children of the city of Philadelphia,” Steinberg said. 

The deal includes annual 3% salary increases for members for the duration of the agreement, five weeks of paid parental leave and an end to the controversial sick leave policy known as 3-5-7-9 in favor of new absence guidelines, according to a post the union shared on social media. The deal also makes it easier to reach the top of the pay scale, “which allows us to compete a little more with the suburbs,” Steinberg said. 

“We’re not up to them in salary yet, however, the structure of it makes it less likely for them to poach our teachers now,” Steinberg said.

The new contract also includes “a seat at the table” for members when it comes to using artificial intelligence in the school district and expands a program for non-certified staffers to become teachers. Members will also get a $1,400 bonus in October.

“Our goal for this collective bargaining agreement was really to set a floor for the future and build on the educational program for our members and for the children of the city of Philadelphia going forward, and I couldn’t be more pleased to see the overwhelming support that the members gave to us,” Steinberg said.

The district and the union announced that they had come to a tentative agreement Sunday night, hours before the start of the new school year for Philly’s roughly 198,000 district students. The union had been preparing for a possible strike in case they didn’t reach a deal before the prior contract ended Aug. 31.

The three-year agreement runs from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2028. 

This article was sourced from CBS Philadelphia

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close