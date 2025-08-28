Listen Live
News

White House Fires CDC Director, Who Refuses To Step Down

The White House fired CDC Director Susan Monarez a month after she was named to the post, but she is defying the order and will not resign.

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dr. Susan Monarez Testifies In Nomination Hearing To Be CDC Director
Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

On Wednesday (Aug. 27), the White House announced that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Susan Monarez had been fired, a little over a month after being confirmed to the position by the Senate. The Department of Health and Human Services released a statement initially. The decision is reportedly due to Monarez being at odds with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and “not being aligned with the president’s agenda” regarding vaccines.

Attorneys for Monarez issued a statement explaining that she is refusing to leave her post, stating that only President Donald Trump has the authority to make such a move. “For this reason, we reject the notification Dr. Monarez has received as legally deficient and she remains as CDC Director. We have notified the White House Counsel of our position,” Monarez’s attorneys, Mark Zaid and Abbe Lowell said.

Shortly afterward, four senior officials at the CDC – Debra Houry, the chief medical officer; vaccine safety chief Daniel Jernigan, ; Jennifer Layden, head of the office for public health data; and Demetre Daskalakis, who headed the office in charge of issuing vaccine recommendations. Monarez and others at the CDC were opposed to Kennedy’s decisions “weaponizing public health for political gain and putting millions of Americans at risk,” with Kennedy reportedly pushing her to back changes to the CDC’s vaccine policy or risk being fired. 

Related Stories

“I am unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health,” Daskalakis said in a statement after his resignation, adding it was “untenable to serve in an organization that is not afforded the opportunity to discuss decisions of scientific and public health importance released under the moniker of CDC.”

The announcement came on the day that major restrictions on eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine were announced by Kennedy, who is a notorious anti-vaxxer. Another bone of contention between Monarez and Kennedy was over the administration’s reaction to a gunman attacking the CDC’s headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, in July, killing an officer.

SEE ALSO

White House Fires CDC Director, Who Refuses To Step Down  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close