Listen Live
Entertainment

Pam Grier Finds 'Cosmic' Love with Mystery Man at 76

Pam Grier Finds ‘Cosmic’ Love with Mystery Man at 76

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TV One Winter 2014 TCA Panel
Source: Mathew Imaging / Getty

Pam Grier, the legendary actress known for her iconic roles in films like Foxy Brown and Coffy, recently opened up about her love life during an episode of Allison Interviews. At 76 years old, Grier revealed that she has found a “cosmic” connection with a mystery man, describing the relationship as something she never expected to experience at this stage in her life.

In the interview, Grier shared her surprise and joy at finding such a deep connection, saying, “I never thought I would [find someone] because when people find their person, it’s a warm, fuzzy [feeling]. You don’t know why, where, when, how… and when it happened, I said, I can’t believe it happened now.” She admitted to feeling “overwhelmed” when the relationship began, marveling at the intensity of their bond.

Related Stories

Grier also candidly discussed her thoughts on intimacy, humorously stating, “I’m horny as f**k,” when asked about her sex life. Her openness and wit reflect her unapologetic approach to life and love, which has been a hallmark of her personality throughout her career.

The actress expressed gratitude for the relationship, noting that some of her closest friends have never experienced the kind of connection she has found. “They didn’t even know a man like my partner existed,” she said. While she didn’t disclose the identity of her partner, Grier emphasized the profound impact he has had on her life, adding, “He may go off to another part of the universe and me, another part, but at least I know that I met my person.”

This revelation comes after Grier’s previous comments about her unique approach to dating. In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, she shared her “timeshare dating” philosophy, where she gives potential partners a 90-day trial period before deciding if they’re a good fit.

The actress was previously linked to fellow icons like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Freddie Prinze, and Richard Pryor. However, this new man is being kept under wraps…for now, at least.

SEE ALSO

Pam Grier Finds ‘Cosmic’ Love with Mystery Man at 76  was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close