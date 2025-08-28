Listen Live
4 men injured after large tree branch falls in Philly’s Fairmount Park

Published on August 28, 2025

Philadelphia's Belmont Plateau in the 1960s
Source: James Drake / Getty

Four men have sustained injuries after a tree branch from a large tree, fell on them in Philadelphia’s Fairmount park section.

According to police, the tree fell at the Belmont Plateau near South Concourse Street and Memorial Hall Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Four men were hurt and have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, police said. The four men were playing a game of Dominoes when the tree fell, according to witnesses.

“I can’t believe it,” witness Everton Coley said. “The tree just…the wind wasn’t blowing hard, it wasn’t blowing, but it just tore off.”

Pieces of the dominoes table and chairs were left scattered and broken.

In a statement, officials with the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation said it is conducting a review of the tree’s maintenance history following this incident.

“Our hearts go out to the four individuals injured after being struck by a tree in Fairmount Park today,” officials said in a statement. “The tree’s maintenance history is under review — a process that may take up to 24 hours. We are working with the Philadelphia Police Department and will share further updates once the investigation is complete.”

All four men were listed in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates. Information from this article was sourced from NBC10 Philadelphia

