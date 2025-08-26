Listen Live
Hurricane Katrina 20 Years Later: Culture & Passing the Baton

Hurricane Katrina 20 Years Later: Culture & Passing The Baton

Join NewsOne as we celebrate New Orleans’ music culture—20 years after Hurricane Katrina.

August 26, 2025

If every musical note in New Orleans were history, then Sweet Lorraine’s Jazz Club could be the city’s master historian. For more than five decades, this intimate music house has welcomed locals and travelers alike, offering traditional Creole dishes and some of the best jazz, blues, and R&B the city has to offer. It’s not just a venue, it’s a cultural anchor, offering a front row seat into the world of jazz like you’ve never seen before—still pulsing with authenticity, even after Katrina’s fury.   

Beyond the stories of strength and resilience, a new generation of talent emerges from the concrete like a rose ready to bloom. Utopia François, a saxophonist whose music echoes across the city, embodies how tradition moves through time. Her horn is the sound of memories and the epitome of renewal—proving that even though Katrina fractured communities, it could never silence the rhythm of New Orleans. Sweet Lorraine’s and Utopia remind us that culture has a heart that never stops beating. Clubs that weather any storm and artists who grow in every condition—New Orleans doesn’t just survive—it thrives, one note at a time. 

Hurricane Katrina 20 Years Later: Community, Ownership & Traditions

Hurricane Katrina 20 Years Later: Food Culture & Legacy

