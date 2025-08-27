Travel Easily This Labor Day — What You Need To Know

Source: Cristian Lourenço / Getty

As summer begins its final descent, Americans are packing their bags—and their trunks—for the long Labor Day weekend, set to run from August 29 through September 1. With air travel, road trips, and spontaneous getaways on the rise, travelers have more options—and more information—than ever to help navigate the chaos.

This year brings a notable improvement for families traveling with young children. Starting Monday, the TSA is introducing dedicated Family Lanes in several major airports. Designed for parents with kids 12 and under, the new lanes will feature officers specifically trained to support families through the screening process more quickly and calmly.

“The new lane aims to mitigate the unique challenges families face when traveling and minimize stress while maintaining the highest level of security,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Family lanes will debut at airports in:

Florida : Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville

: Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville California : Orange County

: Orange County North Carolina : Charlotte

: Charlotte Hawaii : Honolulu

: Honolulu Oklahoma : Oklahoma City

: Oklahoma City Rhode Island : Providence

: Providence Puerto Rico: San Juan

Meanwhile, AAA reports a drop in travel costs compared to last year. Domestic flights are down 6%, averaging $720, while hotel stays are 11% cheaper. Car rentals have dipped by 3%. Gas prices are also holding steady—matching 2021 averages—thanks to stable crude oil markets.

For drivers, Saturday, August 30, is predicted to be the busiest day on the roads. Here’s when to drive—or avoid it entirely:

Thursday, Aug. 28 : Best before 1 p.m. or after 8 p.m.

: Best before 1 p.m. or after 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29 : Best before 12 p.m. or after 8 p.m.

: Best before 12 p.m. or after 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30 : Best before 6 a.m.; avoid 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

: Best before 6 a.m.; avoid 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31 : Best before 11 a.m.; avoid 12 p.m.–5 p.m.

: Best before 11 a.m.; avoid 12 p.m.–5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1: Best before 12 p.m.; avoid 1 p.m.–4 p.m.

For those heading to the skies, the TSA screened over 17 million travelers during last year’s Labor Day weekend, and airports will be just as busy this time around.

Laura Lindsay, global travel trends expert at Skyscanner, advises against flying on Friday. “It’s expected to be the busiest and most expensive day to travel,” she told ABC News. “For fewer crowds and better prices, consider flying Tuesday, Sept. 2.”

Despite the high demand, deals are still out there. Expedia Group—home to Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo—is rolling out last-minute offers for flights and stays. Expedia’s “Flight Deal” feature allows travelers to search discounted tickets from their home airport to any destination, with some fares marked 20% lower than average. Vrbo’s new “last-minute booking” filter helps travelers score last-minute vacation rentals tailored for the weekend.

Expedia’s historical data pegs the average airline ticket for Labor Day at $260—a potentially good deal for those willing to stay flexible.

Whether travelers are boarding planes or beating traffic, the final holiday of the season promises a mix of movement, savings, and—for those who plan smartly—less stress.

