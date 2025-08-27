Listen Live
Comedian Reggie Carroll Fatally Shot By Kat Williams Body Guard

Published on August 27, 2025

2024 Vulture Festival Los Angeles
Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

For more than two decades, Reggie Carroll brought rooms to life with laughter. But on the evening of August 20, that voice was tragically silenced. Carroll, a beloved stand-up comedian known for his energy and quick wit, was shot and killed at a home in Southaven. He was 52.

The incident, now under investigation, took an even more shocking turn when authorities identified the alleged shooter: Tranell Marquise Williams, a 38-year-old who worked security for fellow comedian Katt Williams during his “Heaven on Earth” tour. Police say the fatal encounter took place at a property connected to Katt Williams’ tour merchandise operations.

Paramedics rushed Carroll to a hospital in Memphis, but he later died from his injuries. Police arrested Williams at the scene without incident. He now faces a murder charge and remains in custody without bond.

Carroll’s sudden death sent a ripple of grief through the comedy community. Fans remember him from appearances on Showtime at the Apollo, The Parkers, and his standout role in the Knockout Kings of Comedy. Fellow performers recall a man whose warmth backstage matched his boldness under the spotlight.

Mo’Nique, a longtime friend and collaborator, paid tribute to Carroll on social media, writing, “Our time together was amazing. You were my brother in comedy.”

Details around the shooting remain scarce. Authorities have not released a motive, but sources close to the investigation suggest the men knew each other and had been working in proximity.

Back in Carroll’s hometown of Baltimore, tributes poured in from local comedians and fans. Many recalled how Carroll mentored young talent and never left a room without making someone laugh.

As the investigation continues, those who knew Reggie Carroll are left grappling with a painful truth: a life built on laughter ended in senseless violence. The man who once filled clubs with joy now leaves behind silence, questions, and a legacy that deserves more than a tragic ending.

