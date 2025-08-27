Listen Live
RHOP’s Karen Huger To Leave Prison Ater DUI Sentence

Published on August 27, 2025

DirecTV's Christmas at Kathy's - Arrivals
Source: Variety / Getty

Reality TV star Karen Huger will walk out of Montgomery County Correctional Facility on September 2, after serving approximately six months of her one-year jail term, following good behavior and prison credits.

Huger entered custody in late February after a judge sentenced her to two years behind bars—with one year suspended—for a March 2024 DUI crash in Potomac, Maryland. She was found guilty on several counts, including driving under the influence, negligent driving, and failing to control her vehicle, among others. Authorities levied $2,900 in fines and imposed five years of probation upon her release, along with a one-year license suspension and mandatory ignition interlock system.

Alongside the sentencing, Huger requested placement in a work-release program, aiming for access to rehabilitation while continuing recovery outside jail. Judge Terrence McGann denied the request, emphasizing accountability over flexibility—even though corrections officials had approved the move.

Inside the facility, RHOP co-star Gizelle Bryant offered a rare glimpse into Huger’s situation. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Bryant confirmed that Huger commands respect behind bars—remarking, “They absolutely love her,” and adding that the “Grande Dame” seems to be handling her incarceration with dignity.

Former castmate Candiace Dillard Bassett also publicly expressed her support. Speaking to People, she described her conversations with Huger before sentencing and voiced optimism about Huger’s ability to emerge stronger.

In a statement to People, the RHOP alum noted, “She will serve her time and come out stronger,” underlining the importance of responsibility and redemption.

As September 2 approaches, fans and industry insiders anticipate Huger’s release and wonder whether she will return to the spotlight with RHOP—or use this chapter to transform into a renewed public figure.

