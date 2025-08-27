Philadelphia Eagles 53-Man Roster: Who’s In & Who’s Out?
On Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST, the NFL’s deadline for teams to make their final roster cuts passed. All 32 teams have whittled their preseason rosters down to 53 players. So who made the Eagles’ final 53-man roster, and who’s out?
INITIAL 53-MAN ROSTER
*Players listed in alphabetical order
QUARTERBACK (3)
Sam Howell, Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee
RUNNING BACK (4)
Saquon Barkley, A.J. Dillon, Will Shipley, Ben VanSumeren (FB)
WIDE RECEIVER (5)
A.J. Brown, Darius Cooper, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie III, DeVonta Smith
TIGHT END (3)
Grant Calcaterra, Dallas Goedert, Kylen Granson
OFFENSIVE LINE (11)
Landon Dickerson, Fred Johnson, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Drew Kendall, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor, Tyler Steen, Brett Toth, Trevor Keegan, Cameron Williams
DEFENSIVE LINE (6)
Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Gabe Hall, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young
EDGE RUSHER (5)
Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith, Joshua Uche, Ogbo Okoronkwo
LINEBACKER (4)
Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Smael Mondon, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
DEFENSIVE BACK (10)
Jakorian Bennett, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Cooper DeJean, Adoree’ Jackson, Tristin McCollum, Mac McWilliams, Quinyon Mitchell, Andrew Mukuba, Kelee Ringo
SPECIALSTS (2)
Jake Elliott, Braden Mann
TUESDAY’S ROSTER MOVES
RELEASED
(*These players are veterans who are not subject to waivers and can sign immediately with another team.)
LS Charley Hughlett
OLB Patrick Johnson
T Kendall Lamm
WR Terrace Marshall
CB Parry Nickerson
WR Avery Williams
WAIVED
(*Teams can submit claims for these players by noon on Wednesday. If they are not claimed, they can sign with another team.)
WR Ife Adeyi
LB Chance Campbell
CB Tariq Castro-Fields (Injured)
WR Elijah Cooks
LB Lance Dixon
DT Joe Evans
LB Dallas Gant
G Kenyon Green
S Maxen Hook
TE E.J. Jenkins
CB Brandon Johnson
RB Montrell Johnson
TE Cameron Latu
OLB Ochaun Mathis
QB Kyle McCord
WR Taylor Morin
TE Nick Muse
T Hollin Pierce
RB ShunDerrick Powell
OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
CB Eli Ricks
DE Jereme Robinson
RB Keilan Robinson
DT Justin Rogers
S Andre Sam
WR Ainias Smith
DT Jacob Sykes
T Laekin Vakalahi
CB A.J. Woods
