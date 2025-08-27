Philadelphia Eagles 53-Man Roster: Who’s In & Who’s Out?

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

On Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST, the NFL’s deadline for teams to make their final roster cuts passed. All 32 teams have whittled their preseason rosters down to 53 players. So who made the Eagles’ final 53-man roster, and who’s out?

INITIAL 53-MAN ROSTER

*Players listed in alphabetical order

QUARTERBACK (3)

Sam Howell, Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee

RUNNING BACK (4)

Saquon Barkley, A.J. Dillon, Will Shipley, Ben VanSumeren (FB)

WIDE RECEIVER (5)

A.J. Brown, Darius Cooper, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie III, DeVonta Smith

TIGHT END (3)

Grant Calcaterra, Dallas Goedert, Kylen Granson

OFFENSIVE LINE (11)

Landon Dickerson, Fred Johnson, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Drew Kendall, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor, Tyler Steen, Brett Toth, Trevor Keegan, Cameron Williams

DEFENSIVE LINE (6)

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Gabe Hall, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young

EDGE RUSHER (5)

Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith, Joshua Uche, Ogbo Okoronkwo

LINEBACKER (4)

Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Smael Mondon, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

DEFENSIVE BACK (10)

Jakorian Bennett, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Cooper DeJean, Adoree’ Jackson, Tristin McCollum, Mac McWilliams, Quinyon Mitchell, Andrew Mukuba, Kelee Ringo

SPECIALSTS (2)

Jake Elliott, Braden Mann

TUESDAY’S ROSTER MOVES

RELEASED

(*These players are veterans who are not subject to waivers and can sign immediately with another team.)

LS Charley Hughlett

OLB Patrick Johnson

T Kendall Lamm

WR Terrace Marshall

CB Parry Nickerson

WR Avery Williams

WAIVED

(*Teams can submit claims for these players by noon on Wednesday. If they are not claimed, they can sign with another team.)

WR Ife Adeyi

LB Chance Campbell

CB Tariq Castro-Fields (Injured)

WR Elijah Cooks

LB Lance Dixon

DT Joe Evans

LB Dallas Gant

G Kenyon Green

S Maxen Hook

TE E.J. Jenkins

CB Brandon Johnson

RB Montrell Johnson

TE Cameron Latu

OLB Ochaun Mathis

QB Kyle McCord

WR Taylor Morin

TE Nick Muse

T Hollin Pierce

RB ShunDerrick Powell

OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland

CB Eli Ricks

DE Jereme Robinson

RB Keilan Robinson

DT Justin Rogers

S Andre Sam

WR Ainias Smith

DT Jacob Sykes

T Laekin Vakalahi

CB A.J. Woods

