Listen Live
News

Lloyd Banks Bodies Drake & J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter”

Lloyd Banks Puts Drake & J.Cole’s “First Person Shooter” In A Body Bag With New Freestyle

Lloyd Banks shows once again why he’s still one of the best with his “Amnesia” freestyle.

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lloyd Banks "The Course Of The Inevitable 2" Album Listening Party...
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Lloyd Banks shows once again why he’s still one of the best with his “Amnesia” freestyle.

Rapping over the beat from Drake and J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter,” Banks slides in like it was his song to begin with. In just over two minutes, he reminds everyone that he is still one of them one’s. It’s a reminder that even without major label backing, Banks can still go bar-for-bar with the best.

The freestyle follows a strong stretch for the New York rapper. In 2025, he dropped “A.O.N. 3: Despite My Mistakes“, a solid project that featured legends like Styles P and Ghostface Killah. The album kept true to his sound while showing growth in his music. A year before that, he released “Halloween Havoc V” in 2024, continuing his yearly tradition of giving fans dark, focused tracks around the spooky season.

Related Stories

Banks has been fully independent since 2018, when he officially parted ways with 50 Cent and G-Unit Records. Since then, he’s stayed consistent, releasing music on his own terms and sticking to his lyrical roots.

Fans have praised Lloyd Banks for consistently delivering high-quality music throughout his career, never straying from his lyrical sharpness. For over two decades, he’s earned respect for staying true to his craft and giving Hip-Hop nothing but timeless bars.

SEE ALSO

Lloyd Banks Puts Drake & J.Cole’s “First Person Shooter” In A Body Bag With New Freestyle  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close