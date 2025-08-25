Listen Live
Reality TV

Love Island Winners Amaya and Bryan Unfollow Each Other: Is It Over?

Published on August 25, 2025

Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox
Source: Brian Fluharty / Getty

The Love Island universe is buzzing with speculation after winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales quietly unfollowed each other on Instagram, sending fans into detective mode. The couple, who captured hearts during their reality TV journey, has remained notably silent about their relationship status, fueling rumors that paradise might have ended.

Sharp-eyed followers first noticed the digital distance last week when both stars scrubbed their Instagram accounts of couple photos. Bryan’s recent solo vacation posts to Miami and Amaya’s cryptic stories featuring empowerment quotes have only added fuel to the breakup fire. “They used to comment on everything together,” noted one devoted fan. “Now it’s radio silence.”

The timing feels particularly significant. Sources close to the couple suggest that adjusting to life outside the villa proved more challenging than expected. The pressure of maintaining a public relationship while navigating individual career opportunities may have taken its toll. Amaya recently signed with a major modeling agency, while Bryan launched his fitness coaching business.

Neither has issued official statements, though Amaya’s recent Instagram story reading “Growth sometimes means letting go” has fans reading between the lines. Bryan, meanwhile, has focused on promoting his wellness brand, avoiding any relationship references entirely.

This potential split could significantly impact both their careers. Love Island couples often leverage their shared fanbase for endorsement deals and appearances. However, both possess strong individual followings that could sustain solo ventures.

‘Love Island’ Stars Chelley And Olandria Dish On Being Labeled ‘Mean Girls’ And Bonding Over Braids

5 Things I Have To Get Off My Chest About Season 7 Of ‘Love Island’

Industry experts suggest that even if the romance has cooled, both stars are positioned for continued success. Amaya’s modeling career shows promising momentum, while Bryan’s fitness expertise resonates with health-conscious audiences.

Until either breaks their silence, fans will continue analyzing every social media move, hoping for clarity about this beloved couple’s future.

