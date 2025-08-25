Grammys Add ‘Best Traditional Album’ as Morgan Wallen Bows Out

The Recording Academy is making some big changes for country music at the upcoming Grammy Awards. A brand-new category, Best Traditional Album, has been introduced to give long-overdue recognition to traditional country artists who help keep the roots of the genre alive.

The new category is already generating buzz, with the Recording Academy encouraging traditional artists to submit their albums before the August 29th deadline. The move is being celebrated as a win for independent and heritage country acts who often get overlooked in favor of mainstream stars.

But in a surprising twist, one of country’s biggest names, Morgan Wallen, has chosen not to submit his massively successful album for Grammy consideration this year. Wallen’s decision has fans speculating on whether it reflects his personal feelings about awards shows or if he simply wants to leave the spotlight open for others in the new category.

Whatever the reason, this shake-up highlights just how meaningful the Grammys can be for artists trying to break through. With Wallen stepping aside, 2026 could be the year we see more traditional country voices getting their time in the national spotlight.

Stay tuned, this year’s Grammy nominations are shaping up to be one of the most talked-about in years.

