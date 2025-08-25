Heavy Police Response For Villanova False Active Shooter Claims

Villanova University went into lockdown this weekend after multiple false shooter calls triggered a massive law enforcement response and widespread panic on campus.

The incident began Saturday evening when several 911 calls reported an active shooter inside a residence hall. Radnor Township Police and university public safety officers rushed to the scene. Officers swept several buildings, ordering students to shelter in place while tactical units moved in with rifles drawn.

Students described a frightening and chaotic scene. “We got an alert on our phones telling us to lock the doors and stay away from windows,” said junior Rachel McKee. “People were crying. Everyone thought it was real.”

Within an hour, police determined the calls were unfounded. Officers found no weapons, no injuries, and no threat to students or staff. Authorities lifted the lockdown but kept a visible police presence on campus through the night.

Radnor Township Police Chief Christopher Flanagan condemned the hoax, calling it dangerous and reckless. “Whoever made these calls caused real fear for thousands of people,” Flanagan said. “They also put responding officers at risk by forcing them into what they believed was an active shooter situation.”

Villanova officials echoed those concerns. University President Rev. Peter Donohue thanked police for their swift response while reassuring students. “Your safety remains our top priority,” he said. “We will not tolerate threats, real or false, that disrupt the lives of our community.”

Investigators are now working to trace the origin of the calls. Police believe the false reports may be part of a “swatting” trend, where individuals intentionally make fake emergency calls to provoke armed law enforcement responses. The FBI has joined the investigation.

Students returned to normal campus activities Sunday, though many said the false alarms left them shaken. “Even if it wasn’t real, it felt real in the moment,” said freshman Jason Rivera. “It’s something you don’t forget.”

Authorities urged anyone with information to come forward, stressing that filing false emergency reports can lead to felony charges and prison time.