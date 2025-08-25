Listen Live
Local

Teacher Union Reach Agreement Hours Before School Year Begins

Philly Teacher Union Reach Agreement Hours Before School Year Begins

Published on August 25, 2025

Philadelphia
Source: Olga Kaya / Getty

Just hours before Philadelphia’s new school year was set to begin, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) and the School District of Philadelphia struck a tentative three-year contract agreement, averting the threat of a strike and ensuring classrooms open on time.

Union leaders hailed the agreement as a major victory for educators.

“This pact ensures that schools will open on time and guarantees three years of labor peace,” said PFT President Arthur G. Steinberg in a joint statement with the district. “The contract recognizes the hard work and dedication of our members and gives them peace of mind that they can provide for their families while continuing to educate Philadelphia’s children.”

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D., called the deal a crucial step forward for the district. “We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that both honors the hard work of our educators and maintains our record of strong financial stewardship,” Watlington said. “Decades of research show that highly qualified, well-supported, and stable teachers are the top factor in accelerating student achievement. As we begin this school year, this contract gives us stability, clarity, and momentum to continue our Accelerate Philly strategic plan. We are on our way to becoming the fastest-improving large urban district in the nation.”

Specific terms of the tentative contract have not yet been released, but details are expected in the coming days. The current agreement was set to expire on August 31. Without a new deal, union members had authorized a strike that would have begun after Labor Day, the first such walkout in nearly 25 years.

The PFT represents about 14,000 members, including teachers, librarians, nurses, and other school staff. Negotiations centered on issues such as salary increases, workload relief, and expanded benefits. Union leaders say the new contract addresses these priorities while ensuring stability for the city’s schools.

Ratification by union members is the next step, followed by final approval from the Philadelphia Board of Education.

For now, the agreement delivers relief to families, teachers, and district leaders eager to start the school year without disruption.

