Phil Thornton’s Journey: Biggie, Luther, and Beyond

Published on August 22, 2025

Phil Thornton Interview Graphic The Morning Hustle
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Phil Thornton’s story reads like a Hollywood script – except it’s real. At just 12 years old, this Norfolk, Virginia native cold-called a radio station asking for a tour and never left. That bold move launched one of entertainment’s most impressive careers.

By 15, Thornton was touring with The Notorious B.I.G., witnessing hip-hop history firsthand. “The night I met him, there was a shootout in the club,” Thornton recalls about his first encounter with Biggie. “He saved my life by insisting we leave early.”

His mother’s faith in God’s protection allowed these incredible opportunities. “I asked her why she let me go on the road with Biggie, Outkast, and Usher,” Thornton shared. “She just knew God had me covered.”

Today, Thornton’s fingerprints are on major entertainment projects. His Luther Vandross documentary earned critical acclaim, revealing untold stories about the legendary singer. “We wanted to honor his legacy while celebrating his art,” he explained about the respectful approach to Luther’s personal life.

But Thornton isn’t stopping there. He’s developing a Luther biopic, producing the Christmas film “Unexpected Christmas” starring Lil Rel (hitting theaters November 7th), and co-creating “Den of Kings” with Kirk Franklin – a groundbreaking talk show featuring authentic male conversations.

The mogul’s upcoming projects include working with Tamar Braxton on her “Heartbreak Retrograde” EP and developing multiple biopics with major platforms. His company, Three Diamonds Films, actively seeks new talent through internships and mentorship programs.

“Find your entry point, find mentors, and build your village,” Thornton advises young creatives. He still seeks guidance from industry legends like Sylvia Rhone and L.A. Reid, proving that success doesn’t mean stopping the learning process.


Thornton embraces AI and streaming technology, encouraging his team to utilize these tools. He’s even pushing Kirk Franklin to appear on Kai Cenat’s stream, bridging generational gaps in entertainment.

From answering phones at 12 to producing major films, Phil Thornton proves that starting young, staying persistent, and maintaining authentic relationships can transform dreams into empire-building reality.


