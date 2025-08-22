Listen Live
Earl Sweatshirt Talks 'Live Laugh Love' LP & More With 'Popcast'

Earl Sweatshirt Talks ‘Live Laugh Love’ LP, Frank Ocean & More With ‘Popcast’

Earl Sweatshirt just released his latest studio album Live Laugh Love, and sat down with the Popcast duo for a wide-ranging interview.

Published on August 22, 2025

Earl Sweatshirt has long been cemented as one of Hip-Hop’s greatest lyricists, and now, at the age of 31, is a major inspiration to a host of up-and-coming and currently established rappers. Earl Sweatshirt just delivered his fifth studio album in Live Laugh Love, and chopped it up about his career, Frank Ocean, and more in a new interview.

Sitting with New York Times’ Popcast, Earl Sweatshirt, whose wife just delivered their newborn baby girl, is on the press run portion for Live Laugh Love, granting a rare interview that was about far more than music.

While the requisite questions about his time with Odd Future and being a teen prodigy, to attending boarding school in Samoa, out of the way, Earl Sweatshirt showed amazing depth, waxing poetic about artistry, fatherhood, and living life despite its various pressures.

Of course, the portion of the interview that some will take notice of is how he is connected with his former Odd Future brethren, admitting that Tyler, The Creator is someone he’s in constant contact with, but Ocean, not so much.

“I talk to Tyler more than I talk to Frank. I haven’t talked to Frank in a brick. He is doing that sh*t. He can drop anytime he wants. Or not,” Earl said of Frank Ocean. From what it seems, there isn’t any beef between the two.

Check out the full Earl Sweatshirt Popcast interview below. It’s packed full of gems.

Photo: John Medina / Getty

Earl Sweatshirt Talks ‘Live Laugh Love’ LP, Frank Ocean & More With ‘Popcast’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

