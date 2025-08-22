Listen Live
News

Joey Badass Says He Was Crip Walking To Kendrick’s “Not Like Us”

Joey Bada$$ has admitted he’s a fan of Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” even though he’s taken shots at the rapper in his recent music.

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 16, 2025
Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Joey Bada$$ has admitted he’s a fan of Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” even though he’s taken shots at the rapper in his recent music.

In a new interview, the Brooklyn rapper explained his side of the recent back-and-forth between him and the West Coast, saying it was all in the name of competition. “My energy was really more like, ‘Okay, y’all having your moment, but New York City got something to say too,’” Joey said. “Some people didn’t like that, saying New York already had its time, but I felt like it was playful. This rap stuff is a sport.”

Related Stories

Joey dropped several diss tracks earlier this year, with some lines aimed at West Coast artists, including Kendrick. But even with all the shots, he says it wasn’t about hate or disrespect. “I was Crip Walking to ‘Not Like Us’ all summer,” he added, showing love to the song despite being part of the East vs West conversation.

In his track “The Finals,” Joey took aim at Kendrick, rapping, “I salute you Kenny but I know you well aware, You lookin’ for some competition? Then just know that I’ll be right here.” The rest of the track, which focused more on TDE artist Ray Vaughn, included some tough bars, making it clear Joey wasn’t pulling punches.

Things really heated up when Joey dropped “The Ruler’s Back” in January, where he called out “too much West Coast d*ck lickin’” and questioned the talent coming from that side.

Still, with his recent comments, it’s clear Joey Bada$$ was more about competition than conflict, showing respect while still standing his ground for New York Hip-Hop.

SEE ALSO

Joey Badass Says He Was Crip Walking To Kendrick’s “Not Like Us”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close