An investigation is underway after the Jewish museum’s Israeli flag on Independence Mall was defaced with red paint.

The museum’s west-facing wall was vandalized with red paint about 4:45 a.m. Monday, according to Philadelphia police. Cleanup was underway.

The paint was splattered across the flag and a banner that reads, “The Weitzman Stands with Israel.”

Nationwide last year, there were more than 9,300 incidents — including 465 in Pennsylvania — of antisemitic harassment, vandalism, and assault, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The Jewish advocacy group stated that majority of these incidents are fueled by anti-Zionist and anti-Israel sentiments.

The museum declined to comment further. The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia declined to comment on the vandalism.

