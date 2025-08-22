Jewish Museum’s Israeli flag on Independence Mall was defaced
Jewish Museum’s Israeli flag on Independence Mall was defaced with red paint
An investigation is underway after the Jewish museum’s Israeli flag on Independence Mall was defaced with red paint.
The museum’s west-facing wall was vandalized with red paint about 4:45 a.m. Monday, according to Philadelphia police. Cleanup was underway.
The paint was splattered across the flag and a banner that reads, “The Weitzman Stands with Israel.”
Nationwide last year, there were more than 9,300 incidents — including 465 in Pennsylvania — of antisemitic harassment, vandalism, and assault, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
The Jewish advocacy group stated that majority of these incidents are fueled by anti-Zionist and anti-Israel sentiments.
The museum declined to comment further. The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia declined to comment on the vandalism.
