Listen Live
Local

Jewish Museum’s Israeli flag on Independence Mall was defaced

Jewish Museum’s Israeli flag on Independence Mall was defaced with red paint

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ISRAEL-MUSEUM-SHOOTING
Source: DREW ANGERER / Getty

An investigation is underway after the Jewish museum’s Israeli flag on Independence Mall was defaced with red paint.

The museum’s west-facing wall was vandalized with red paint about 4:45 a.m. Monday, according to Philadelphia police. Cleanup was underway.

The paint was splattered across the flag and a banner that reads, “The Weitzman Stands with Israel.”

Nationwide last year, there were more than 9,300 incidents — including 465 in Pennsylvania — of antisemitic harassment, vandalism, and assault, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The Jewish advocacy group stated that majority of these incidents are fueled by anti-Zionist and anti-Israel sentiments.

The museum declined to comment further. The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia declined to comment on the vandalism.

MORE ISRAELI READS

RELATED: Israeli Airstrike Kills Al Jazeera Journalists In Gaza

RELATED: Eyewitnesses Detail Israeli Attack On Medics In Gaza: Report

RELATED: Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Kills Top Iranian Military Officials

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

philly crime

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close