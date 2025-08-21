Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis And Jake Paul Set To Hit The Ring

Source: Al Bello / Getty

In a fight few expected and many are already questioning, social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul will step into the ring against undefeated WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on November 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The bout, announced Wednesday, will stream live on Netflix.

The announcement sent shockwaves through the boxing world. Paul, a cruiserweight walking around close to 200 pounds, towers over Davis—who has built his 30-0-1 career (28 KOs) at the 135-pound limit. Despite the enormous size gap, both men have agreed to fight, though exact weight limits and the number of rounds remain undisclosed.

Importantly, Davis’s world title won’t be on the line. The WBA ruled the bout an exhibition, given the mismatch in weight classes and the lack of sanctioning.

Paul enters the fight riding the momentum of his recent streaming success against Mike Tyson. At 28, he holds a 12-1 record with 7 knockouts and has leveraged his platform to create massive pay-per-view events. For Davis, 30, this fight represents an unexpected turn—a detour from the expected rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. following their controversial draw earlier this year.

Not everyone is cheering. Critics, including fellow fighter Ryan Garcia, blasted the matchup as “a circus,” arguing it undermines the sport’s legitimacy. Meanwhile, the WBA has launched a review to determine whether Davis violated any obligations by taking this detour.

Still, both camps insist the fight is about entertainment, not legacy. “People want to see something they’ve never seen before,” Paul said on social media. “Let’s give it to them.”

Whether fans tune in for the spectacle or the skills, one thing is certain: on November 14, the boxing world will be watching.