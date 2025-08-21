Listen Live
Local

Bucks County Man Guilty of Stalking 14-year-old Influencer

Bucks County Man Guilty of Stalking 14-year-old Influencer in Florida

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blogger teen girl looking lesson recording, playing guitar. Cheerful female playing guitar using mobile phone. Online learning teaching education concept.
Source: Sergii Kozii / Getty

A Bucks County man has been sentenced after authorities say he traveled to Florida to stalk a 14-year-old social media influencer, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Bucks County Man Guilty of Beheading Father, Displaying Corpse on Livestream

Jarred Easter, 29, of Trevose, was arrested Monday after investigators tracked him to a hotel in nearby Okaloosa County.

Authorities say Easter developed a “delusional online fixation” with the teen and spent three months sending disturbing emails, nude photos, and obsessive messages to her. Sources report that the communication was one-sided and based on images the teen had publicly posted.

Easter allegedly tracked the teen’s location through her online presence and confronted her father in the driveway of their Florida home.

“This was a sick-minded individual who convinced himself he had a relationship with a child,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson.

Easter was ordered by the court to wear a GPS monitor, have no contact with minors, and no access to the internet.

His bond was set at $250,000. He remains in custody as of Wednesday.

RELATED: Bucks County Woman Loses $45K In Dealership Scheme

Authorities are urging parents of children with large social media followings to take proactive steps to protect their online safety.

“Parents have to be aware and be cognizant of what their children are posting online,” said Major Dustin Cosson with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are working to determine if there may be other victims.

“You don’t just magically wake up one day and travel 1,000 miles to meet a juvenile, meet a child, so there obviously is that potential of something that has happened elsewhere,” added Cosson.

READ MORE:

RELATED: NJ Custodian Pleads Guilty to Contaminating School Lunches with Body Fluids

RELATED: Man Charged With Stalking, Attempted Kidnapping Of Memphis Mayor

RELATED: Eminem’s Stalker Sentenced To Decades Behind Bars

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNnOQUut5Ja/
SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close