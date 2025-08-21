L.A. Reid Set To Represent Himself In SA Civil Suit

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Music industry mogul Antonio “L.A.” Reid will represent himself in court after his legal team officially withdrew from a high-profile civil lawsuit. Judge Jeannette A. Vargas approved the attorneys’ withdrawal this week, following months of unpaid legal fees. Reid, who owns a multimillion-dollar Bel-Air property that has remained unsold despite price cuts, has not hired new counsel.

Former Arista Records executive Drew Dixon filed the lawsuit in late 2023 under New York’s Adult Survivors Act (ASA). She accuses Reid of sexually assaulting her twice in 2001—once on a private jet and again in a car—during his time as CEO of Arista. Dixon also alleges that Reid sabotaged her career, blocking several artists she tried to sign, including Kanye West and John Legend.

Reid has denied all allegations. Before stepping down, his legal team argued that Dixon’s claims for lost commissions fell outside the ASA’s legal revival window. They maintained that the law should not cover financial damages tied to career retaliation.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

However, on August 7, Judge Vargas rejected Reid’s motion for partial summary judgment. She ruled that Dixon’s claims—both for assault and lost commissions—fall under the protections of the ASA. This decision clears the way for the case to move forward.

The court set the trial date for September 8, 2025, and scheduled a pre-trial conference for August 25. With no lawyers currently on record, Reid will head into the courtroom alone, responsible for presenting his own defense.

Legal experts warn that self-representation in a civil trial of this magnitude is extremely risky, especially given the emotional and legal complexity of sexual assault cases. Reid now faces the challenge of cross-examining witnesses, arguing motions, and navigating a courtroom without legal support.

As one of the music industry’s most influential figures, Reid’s decision to go it alone has drawn intense media scrutiny. The upcoming trial is expected to generate significant public attention as both sides prepare for a dramatic courtroom showdown.