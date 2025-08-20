Listen Live
Flesh-Eating Bacteria Cases Surge Across U.S.

Recent cases have been reported in states along the Gulf Coast

Published on August 20, 2025

Health experts are sounding the alarm as cases of a dangerous flesh-eating bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus, are on the rise along U.S. coastal states. The bacteria, which thrives in warm saltwater and brackish environments, can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections. Scientists warn that the warming of oceans due to climate change is creating ideal conditions for the bacteria to spread more widely and rapidly than ever before.

Vibrio vulnificus infections occur when the bacteria enter the body through open cuts or wounds exposed to contaminated water. Ingestion of contaminated shellfish, especially raw oysters, is another common source. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that while infections are relatively rare, they carry a high mortality rate, particularly for individuals with weakened immune systems.

Doctors urge people to take precautions when visiting beaches, fishing, or consuming seafood. Key safety measures include avoiding swimming in warm coastal waters with open wounds, covering cuts with waterproof bandages, and thoroughly cooking all shellfish. Washing hands and kitchen surfaces after seafood preparation and showering immediately after swimming are also strongly recommended.

Recent cases have been reported in states along the Gulf Coast and Atlantic, with health departments advising extra caution during the summer months when water temperatures are highest. While the risk of infection remains low compared to the number of beachgoers, the consequences can be devastating, making awareness and prevention critical.

Public health officials stress that simple precautions can significantly reduce the risk and allow people to safely enjoy coastal waters and seafood.

