Philly Daycare Worker Accused of Assaulting 6-year-old girl

A Philadelphia daycare worker is facing charges after her alleged role in the assault of a 6-year-old girl.

Nakia Bartley, 50, is accused of dragging and punching a six-year-old girl inside the Rainbow Daycare & Learning Center in Philadelphia.

NBC10 obtained video of the incident from the girl’s mother, Diamond Murray, which shows the woman dragging a child.

“What my daughter told me is, ‘Ms. Nakia told her to have a seat and she didn’t want to sit down at that moment, but she said I wasn’t bother anybody. I was just standing by the table.'”

“She said, ‘She pushed me to the ground, she hit me and then she dragged me. She dragged me and threw me in the bathroom,'” Murray continued.

Murray expressed her disappointment sharing that she was not contacted in a timely manner for this to be deescalated or even prevented from happening in the first place.

“If there was an issue with my daughter, I say it and ill say it a million times, I’m a phone call away,” Murray said. “You can call my phone. If you were going through something that day and you could deal with my daughter, if she was too much for you that day, you could have called and said ‘come pick you daughter up’. And I would have picked her up or I would have send someone to pick her up.”

“My daughter should have never ever gone through that,” Murray added.

Bartley told NBC10 she was “not currently employed at the daycare, but her attorney, Lonny Fish, later confirmed with NBC10 that Bartley worked at the day care before being ‘dismiseed’

“Nakia has been charged with some serious crimes of the result of a viral video which is 10 to 15 seconds long,” Fish wrote in a statement. “My investigation is looking into the more than 10-15 seconds. The thing that’s important is that there is much more than the 10-15 that we have here.

“Nakia has a history of impeccable service in the daycare industry since 1993,” Fish continued. “In over 30 years of working as a caregiver, she has cared for likely hundreds, if not, thousands of children all of which have had no complaints about Nakia.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates