Fetch Park, dog-friendly sports bar, coming to Manayunk!

A new dog park is coming to Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood.

Source: Guillermo Spelucin Runciman / Getty

Stephen Ochs is the owner of Fetch Park, is striving to make friends of man’s best friends.

The Atlanta-based company is not only an outdoor dog park. It will have the vibe of a sports bar and be a place for the community, with or without pets.

“I think the whole concept of Fetch, when I started this, our first park opened almost eight years ago, and the goal was, look, I wanted to create a safe environment where people could truly meet their neighbors and not have to worry about their dogs,” said Stephen Ochs, Fetch Park founder.

Dogs must be verified as friendly and fully vaccinated.

“You know, sometimes you go to the dog park and it’s the wild, wild west,” said Ochs.

Day passes will be available, as well as different membership options for dog owners,

Ochs plans to open Fetch Park in the coming fall.

For more information, visit FetchPark.com.