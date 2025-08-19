Ozempic Reportedly Faces $2B Lawsuit; 1,800+ Consumers Sue over Side Effects

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Ozempic is on the wrong side of a 2 billion dollar lawsuit from its consumers, according to a report.

The diabetes-turned-weight-loss-drug has affected about 1,800 people. who’ve all come together to sue the prescription company for their adverse side effects.

Social Media users claim that the defendants don’t have a claim, as they were noted of the adverse side of effects of a diabetes solutions that has been marketed as a weight-loss substance.

“I mean it was for diabetics, the fact people who DONT have diabetes was taking it for weight loss is their problem.” masinelije commented.

“If I’m not mistaken, they go over this in the commercials. It’s fast as hell, but it’s there 😩😭” thekingkianna wrote.

Ever since 2028, the FDA’s system has recorded 62,000 reactions to weight loss drugs. A total of 10,000 reactions were classified as a “serious” or where a patient was hospitalized or suffered from a life threatening event.

Fat Joe explained that using Ozempic has “helped him keep the weight off.” The diabetes-turned-weight-loss-drug has reportedly helped him curb his appetite.

“Like this morning I ate breakfast, I had this toast. I cut the corner off, ate it, and kept it moving,” he said. “Normally, I would’ve ate… the whole thing. But you know, that’s what we do. We cut carbs and try to be smarter.” Fat Joe told page six news.

“Your body’s just a computer,” he said at the time. “It reads stuff you eat in different ways.”

