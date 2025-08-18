Listen Live
Spike Lee's Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Dropped by ESPN

Published on August 18, 2025

Source: Bruce Guthrie Photos/Marlon Stewart

In a surprising turn of events, ESPN has decided not to air Spike Lee’s highly anticipated docuseries about Colin Kaepernick, citing “creative differences” as the reason for the cancellation. The project, which was set to explore Kaepernick’s protest movement against racial injustice and his subsequent departure from the NFL, will no longer move forward under ESPN’s banner.

A Collaborative Effort That Fell Apart

The docuseries, produced by ESPN Films, was announced with much fanfare as a deep dive into Kaepernick’s activism and the impact of his decision to kneel during the national anthem in 2016. However, ESPN, Kaepernick, and Lee collectively decided to halt the project. In a statement to Reuters, ESPN confirmed the decision, while Spike Lee, bound by a non-disclosure agreement, refrained from sharing further details, simply stating, “It’s not coming out.”

The project, which began production in 2022, featured interviews with numerous public figures and journalists. Despite the cancellation, ESPN has reportedly allowed the filmmakers to shop the documentary to other platforms, leaving the door open for its potential release elsewhere.

Timing and Context

The cancellation comes shortly after ESPN’s acquisition of the NFL’s media assets, including the NFL Network, in exchange for a 10% ownership stake in ESPN. This deal, valued between $2.5 billion and $3 billion, has raised questions about the network’s editorial independence. However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell assured ESPN employees that the network’s coverage of the league would remain unaffected by the deal.

Creative Tensions

Reports from 2024 suggested that disagreements between Kaepernick and Lee over the direction of the film may have contributed to the project’s demise. While the exact nature of these creative differences remains unclear, they underscore the challenges of balancing artistic vision with the complexities of Kaepernick’s story—a narrative that has sparked both admiration and controversy.

Kaepernick’s Legacy

Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and systemic inequality. His actions ignited a national conversation about social justice but also led to his departure from professional football. In 2019, Kaepernick settled a collusion grievance against NFL owners, further cementing his status as a polarizing figure in sports and activism.

What’s Next?

While the cancellation of this docuseries is a setback, it may not be the end of the road for the project. With its compelling subject matter and the involvement of a filmmaker as renowned as Spike Lee, the documentary could find a new home on another platform. For now, fans of both Kaepernick and Lee will have to wait to see if this story will eventually be told.

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Dropped by ESPN  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

