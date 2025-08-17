Nearly 70 Of André Leon Talley’s Iconic Looks Are Now On Display – Here’s How To See Them

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

If there was ever a man who could turn a coat, a caftan, or a tennis racket into a cultural moment, it was André Leon Talley. Now, the late fashion legend’s life in clothes is being celebrated in Georgia.

The new exhibit is called André Leon Talley: Style Is Forever. It is a must-see exhibition for all fashion lovers that just opened at the SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. The same exhibit will travel to SCAD in Atlanta this fall.

Step Inside André Leon Talley’s Closet: SCAD Showcases

Curated by SCAD creative director Rafael Brauer Gomes, the exhibition pulls from SCAD’s Costume Collection and Talley’s own personal archive. According to the museum, “The exhibition features nearly 70 looks from Talley’s personal collection, including ready-to-wear, couture, and bespoke pieces.”

Visitors will see some of his most unforgettable fashion moments, like the 1999 Tom Ford for Gucci embroidered leather coat he wore to the “Rock Style” Met Gala, and the sweeping pale gray Chanel Haute Couture opera coat from the 2004 “Dangerous Liaisons” Met Gala.

Source: WWD / Getty

The vibrant kingfisher blue Balenciaga coat he donned for the 2011 “Savage Beauty” gala will also be on display, alongside his famous collection of bold Prada alligator coats in nearly every color imaginable. The show also includes custom caftans designed by Dapper Dan, Ralph Rucci, and Diane von Furstenberg. Each of these caftans is a testament to the North Carolina native’s love of drama, craftsmanship, and unapologetic style.

Ready To Plan A Fashionable Girl’s Trip To See The Exhibition? Here’s The Details

André Leon Talley: Style Is Forever runs August 15–January 11 in Savannah, then October 15–March 1 in Atlanta. Tickets are available on SCAD’s official website, and if you can’t make it in person, keep an eye on SCAD’s social channels – past exhibitions have included virtual tours.

André once said, “I’d like to be remembered as someone who made a difference in the lives of young people.” With this exhibition, his legacy is not only remembered—it’s dressed to perfection (and available for all to love).

Nearly 70 Of André Leon Talley’s Iconic Looks Are Now On Display – Here’s How To See Them was originally published on hellobeautiful.com