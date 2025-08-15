Man struck, killed by SEPTA train between Delco and Southwest Philly stations

Source: Gregory Adams / Getty

A man has succumbed to injuries after being struck by a SEPTA train between Delaware County and the Southwest Philadelphia area on Thursday.

A SEPTA spokesperson told sources that the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. when an outbound train on the Media/Wawa regional rail line struck a man between the Fernwood-Yeadon station in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, and the Angora Station in Southwest Philadelphia.

The spokesperson later revealed that the unidentified man died from his injuries.

Service on SEPTA’s Media/Wawa line was suspended due to the incident but was later restored Thursday night.

SEPTA also said all express trains will operate as local trains Thursday evening due to equipment availability issues on the following regional rail lines:

Airport

Chestnut Hill East

Chestnut Hill West

Fox Chase

Doylestown

Norristown

Thorndale

Trenton

Warminster

Newark

West Trenton

SEPTA has not made an official statement on the unidentified man who was killed by a SEPTA train.

