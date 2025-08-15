Man struck, killed by SEPTA train between Delco and SWP stations
Man struck, killed by SEPTA train between Delco and Southwest Philly stations
A man has succumbed to injuries after being struck by a SEPTA train between Delaware County and the Southwest Philadelphia area on Thursday.
A SEPTA spokesperson told sources that the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. when an outbound train on the Media/Wawa regional rail line struck a man between the Fernwood-Yeadon station in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, and the Angora Station in Southwest Philadelphia.
The spokesperson later revealed that the unidentified man died from his injuries.
Service on SEPTA’s Media/Wawa line was suspended due to the incident but was later restored Thursday night.
SEPTA also said all express trains will operate as local trains Thursday evening due to equipment availability issues on the following regional rail lines:
- Airport
- Chestnut Hill East
- Chestnut Hill West
- Fox Chase
- Doylestown
- Norristown
- Thorndale
- Trenton
- Warminster
- Newark
- West Trenton
SEPTA has not made an official statement on the unidentified man who was killed by a SEPTA train.
MORE SEPTA READS:
RELATED: SEPTA Runs After Person Stuck And Killed By Train
RELATED: Woman Hit And Killed By SEPTA Train
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Schools in Philadelphia
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025
-
JOIN OUR 100.3 WRNB TEXT CLUB FOR EXCLUSIVES!
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025