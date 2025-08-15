Listen Live
Local

Man struck, killed by SEPTA train between Delco and SWP stations

Man struck, killed by SEPTA train between Delco and Southwest Philly stations

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trains
Source: Gregory Adams / Getty

A man has succumbed to injuries after being struck by a SEPTA train between Delaware County and the Southwest Philadelphia area on Thursday.

A SEPTA spokesperson told sources that the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. when an outbound train on the Media/Wawa regional rail line struck a man between the Fernwood-Yeadon station in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, and the Angora Station in Southwest Philadelphia.

The spokesperson later revealed that the unidentified man died from his injuries.

Service on SEPTA’s Media/Wawa line was suspended due to the incident but was later restored Thursday night.

SEPTA also said all express trains will operate as local trains Thursday evening due to equipment availability issues on the following regional rail lines:

  • Airport
  • Chestnut Hill East
  • Chestnut Hill West
  • Fox Chase
  • Doylestown
  • Norristown
  • Thorndale
  • Trenton
  • Warminster
  • Newark
  • West Trenton

SEPTA has not made an official statement on the unidentified man who was killed by a SEPTA train.

MORE SEPTA READS:

RELATED: SEPTA Runs After Person Stuck And Killed By Train

RELATED: Woman Hit And Killed By SEPTA Train

RELATED: Philly Man Struck & Killed by SEPTA Bus

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

SEPTA

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close