Listen Live
Local

AT&T Customers Could Get Up To $7,500 In New settlement

AT&T Customers Could Get Up To $7,500 In New settlement

Published on August 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AT&T In San Diego
Kevin Carter

Millions of AT&T customers could be grabbing some money! If you’re a customer you can now file a claim in a $177 million legal settlement related to two data breaches, which could provide up to $7,500 in compensation per person.

So how do you know if you qualify?

AT&T customers whose data was compromised in either the first or second data breach, or both, are eligible to file a claim for compensation.

Related Stories

Notices are being emailed to customers who are eligible to file a claim, according to the settlement website. The emails are sent from the domain “attsettlement@e.emailksa.com,” and the settlement administrator is Kroll Settlement Administration.

If you are not sure if you qualify, you can call (833) 890-4930 with questions, according to the Kroll Settlement Administration.

To receive part of the settlement, impacted AT&T customers have to fill out this claim form by Nov. 18, 2025. 

As stated on the settlement website, if you file a claim, you give up your right to sue AT&T.

When it comes to the payment, you wont most likely see it until December, at the earliest. If the court approves the settlement at the Dec. 3 hearing, there could be appeals after that, which would take time to resolve. 

SEE ALSO

AT&T Customers Could Get Up To $7,500 In New settlement  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close