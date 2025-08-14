New Poll Reveals Americans Are Drinking At Record Low Levels

The adult beverage industry is facing a number of new challenges, including President Donald Trump’s tariffs, outside economic factors, slowing production, and shifting trends. A new poll reveals that 54 percent of Americans are self-reporting that they are drinking, perhaps serving as a forewarning as companies pivot and adjust.

As shared by Gallup News, the polling organization shared its findings after conducting its annual Consumption Habits survey between July 7-21. For the past 86 years, Gallup has been tracking how Americans consume alcohol, noting that there has been a downward trend after holding steading at 60 percent between 1997 and 2023.

From Gallup:

From 1997 to 2023, at least 60% of Americans reported drinking alcohol. The figure fell to 62% in 2023 and to 58% in 2024, before reaching 54% today. Prior to the most recent poll, the rate has been under 60% fewer than 10 times, including 58% in the initial 1939 poll and a one-time low of 55% recorded in 1958. The highs of 68% to 71% were all recorded between 1974 and 1981.

The consecutive declines in Americans’ reported drinking the past few years are unmatched in Gallup’s trend and coincide with recent research indicating that any level of alcohol consumption may negatively affect health. This has been a sharp reversal from previous recommendations that moderate drinking could offer some protective benefits.

When the poll is segmented out by demographics, women are reporting lower drinking numbers, accounting for 51 percent, while men are reported to Gallup numbers that add up to 57 percent. Overall, younger respondents between the ages of 18-34 are reporting that they are drinking at a rate of 50 percent. For respondents 35 to 54, and 55 and older, those numbers are at 56 percent each.

Gallup also noted that while Americans are drinking less, they aren’t necessarily turning to other substances such as recreational marijuana, despite the growing trend of “California Sober,” which often highlights drinks largely infused with THC derived from hemp. Another growing category, NA or non-alcoholic beverages, showed some early promise but hasn’t captured the attention of the wider market looking to abstain from alcohol for whatever their reasons.

