Ye FKA Kanye West Doc ‘In Whose Name?’ Drops Teaser Clip

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been largely absent from social media and the public, but some news has emerged surrounding the enigmatic producer and fashion designer. A trailer for a new documentary was released, which examines Ye’s triumphs and hardships over several years.

As shared by Deadline, a trailer for In Whose Name? from director Nico Ballesteros, who began recording Ye and his family over six years ago. Ballesteros, who was 18 when he was apparently hired for the gig, filmed intimate family moments, some of the Chicago superstar’s explosive meltdowns, tense arguments with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and also tender moments with his children.

In Whose Name? will be released by AMSI Entertainment and will see a limited theater release on September 19 in partnership with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. Of note in the trailer, Ye’s mental health struggles and how they disrupted not only his family life but also his business aspirations are on full, unflinching display.

“This film presents a raw and often unsettling portrait, without commentary or conclusion, leaving viewers to interpret the events for themselves. Nico was living alongside Ye, camera in hand, not fully knowing what he was capturing or where it would lead, and that’s exactly what makes the footage so powerful,” producer and ASMI Entertainment CEO Simran A. Singh shared in a statement.

Singh added, “There was no agenda, no filter; just real, raw moments. Because of that, there’s a level of honesty you don’t usually get in documentaries. As things started to take shape, it became clear that Nico was the only one who could truly tell this story.

The trailer for In Whose Name? can be viewed below.

