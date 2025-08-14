New Jersey Ranks as 3rd Best State for ‘Quality of Life’

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

New Jersey state has been listed as the 3rd best state for quality of life, according to study.

WalletHub conducted an in-depth study that ranks all 50 states based on five key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Economy, 3) Education & Health, 4) Quality of Life, and 5) Safety. The Study found that New Jersey ranks among the upper echelon of commonwealths.

Murphy, governor of New Jersey, took to social media to express his excitement for the Garden state.

“Proud that New Jersey was ranked #3 in @cnbc‘s top 10 states in America for quality of life!” Governor Murphy captioned.

“From our low violent crime rate to our top-notch health care and education systems, New Jersey is continuing to lead the nation as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

WalletHub’s study found that New Jersey residents have the second-lowest median debt, the equivalent of around 29% of what they earn in a year. New Jersey also ranks sixth-lowest share of the population below the poverty line and the 10th-lowest food insecurity rate.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Another reason New Jersey has been praised for their quality of life is the measure they take to make sure life expectancy reaches its full potential. New Jersey residents have the second-lowest premature death rate in the nation, the sixth-lowest obesity rate, and the seventh-best overall life expectancy.

Apart from the Wildwood ruckus in recent news, New Jersey has the ninth-lowest violent crime rate and 11th-lowest property crime rate, due in part to the fact that it has the highest number of law enforcement employees per capita.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Top 5 States to Live In

Massachusetts Idaho New Jersey Wisconsin Minnesota

For an in-depth look at Wallet Hub’s study on the best states to live in the United States [CLICK HERE]

MORE NEW JERSEY READS:

RELATED: Largest Hindu Temple Outside Asia Opens in New Jersey,

RELATED: Netflix Plans $903M Mega-Studio in New Jersey; Board Approves Initial Phase

RELATED: A Jersey Shore beach might be contaminated with arsenic. Visitors are warned not to touch anything.