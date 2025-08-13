Listen Live
Chance The Rapper Gets Real On Co-Parenting Life After Divorce

Chance the Rapper recently opened up about life after his divorce from Kirsten Corley.

Published on August 13, 2025

A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere
Source: John Nacion / Getty

Chance The Rapper recently opened up about life after his divorce from Kirsten Corley

The two were married for four years and share two daughters, Kensli and Marli. In an interview on CBS Mornings, Chance shared how they’re handling co-parenting and putting their kids first.

“She’s good. Hey Kirsten! And hey, Kensli and Marli,” he said during the interview. “Family is one of the biggest things for me, for her, for my kids, for my mom and dad. The most important thing is making sure the kids know they come first.”

He also spoke about his new song “Space and Time,” explaining that it’s a very personal track about his relationship with the mother of his children and everything they’ve been through. Chance is also getting ready to release his long-awaited second album *Star Line* on August 15. Fans can pre-order it now, although the full tracklist hasn’t been shared yet. He recently released a song with Lil Wayne and Smino, but it’s not clear if it’ll be on the album.

This will be his first album since *The Big Day* in 2019, which didn’t get the best reviews. Chance had been teasing *Star Line* for a while but delayed its release. He was upset that fans kept calling it “the album” instead of using its real name. In a video on Instagram, he said, “I’m not gonna drop the project until y’all start calling it *Star Line*.”

Now, with a new focus on family and music, Chance seems ready for a fresh start—both personally and professionally.

Chance The Rapper Gets Real On Co-Parenting Life After Divorce  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

