Listen Live
Food & Drink

Black Foodie Influencers You Should Follow Right Now

Black food creators serve flavor and culture in every post—from bold reviews to soulful recipes.

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Food isn’t just nourishment—it’s storytelling, culture, and conversation.

Today’s top Black foodie creators are doing more than posting recipes. Many are trusted reviewers whose honest takes on local eateries can send lines around the block. Others turn comfort food into cultural expression. They share soulful bites with global reach, or elevate hidden gems through storytelling and foraging. Their platforms bridge kitchens and communities, showrooms and show-stopping platters.

These influencers include guerrilla critics with viral punch, chefs who sweeten TikTok feeds, and everyday food lovers who turn cooking into an art form.

Whether you’re team #reviewfirst or #cookfromscratch, this list goes beyond social media trends—these creators shape how we taste, connect, and explore food.

Here are some of the most influential Black food reviewers and culinary storytellers to follow right now.

Stefan Johnson

Cleveland-based voice actor known for hilarious, bite-sized food reviews with comedic commentary.

Kimmy’s Kreations

Southern-inspired comfort food with bold flavors, vibrant presentation, and an infectious, down-to-earth energy.

Keith Lee

The TikTok food critic whose honest reviews have created a “Keith Lee Effect” for small Black-owned restaurants.

OneChopShop

Social media sensation delivering quick, inventive cooking and review clips with wide viral appeal.

Alexis Nikole Nelson

The “Black Forager” mixes foraging, cooking, history, and cultural insight in playful, educational videos.

Pollo Wang

Chef and creator whose cinematic food storytelling, rooted in heartfelt memories, inspires and entertains.

Angela Davis

Self-taught chef and food blogger known for her sharp wit, relatable recipes, and cultural influence.

Jerrelle Guy

A baking artist whose Black Girl Baking project blends mouthwatering creations with visual storytelling.

Eden Hagos

Founder of BlackFoodie.co, exploring Black food culture with heritage-infused recipes and vibrant visuals.

Shakayla Felice

Vegan creator melding accessible plant-based recipes with gut-health education.

Chef Resha

Decadent comfort food elevated with chef-level skill and step-by-step tutorials for home cooks.

Whether they’re breaking down the best bites in your city or showing you how to recreate them at home, these influencers prove that great food is just a scroll away.

20 Black Celebs Who Bring the Heat in the Kitchen 

15 Black Celebrity-Owned Businesses You Should Know About

SEE ALSO

Black Foodie Influencers You Should Follow Right Now  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close