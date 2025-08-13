Philly teachers to hold ‘strike-ready prep events’ if deal with union not reached

Source: KYLIE COOPER / Getty

The School District of Philadelphia (SDP) and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) met Tuesday, to reach a successful conclusion to the bargaining agreement.

This meeting comes a day after union president Arthur Steinberg told sources that ‘negotiations are not close to an agreement’.

“We just want the public to know our intention was to have this wrapped up a lot sooner than this so they could have the peace of mind and know their kids would start school uninterrupted,” said Steinberg. Unfortunately, the district did not show the same sense of urgency.”

The teachers’ union contract expires August 31, about a week after the first day of school.

The 14,000-member teachers’ union voted to authorize a strike if a deal isn’t reached; PFT members have several “strike-ready prep events” in the month of August to make signs, connect with others and get ready for a strike.

“This is a school district where we always have contingency plans in place for scenario A, B and C. Right now, I feel absolutely optimistic that plan A is going to be, we hope, a successful conclusion to all three union negotiations,” said Dr. Watlington. Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.

Annie Brooks is a high school English teacher with a son entering second grade in the SDP. She spoke on how extremely unsettled she is with the uncertainty of her sons educational needs; but stands just as firm in her belief that the SDP faculty members get their fair share.

“Everyone is feeling anxious and apprehensive both for the side of parents with kids in the district, but also obviously the teachers,” said Brooks. “I think we need to make sure our teachers are being paid enough to want to stay in the schools, stay in the city and stay in supporting our children.”

Teachers are to report back to school on August 18, students report to school on August 25 and the current PFT contract expires on August 31.

