Eagles OL Landon Dickerson to Undergo Surgery on Knee

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles offensive line could be without a key force to start the football season, as OL Landon Dickerson is set to undergo surgery on his knee.

According to the NFL, Dickerson’s procedure will be minor and will be week to week with the goal to be ready for the regular season opener on Sept. 4 against the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

During Sunday night’s practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Dickerson went down on a pass play. A crowd of over 40,000 went silent as Dickerson stayed on the ground for several minutes while teammates gathered around him.

After receiving attention from trainers, he reportedly limped off the field with assistance from left tackle Jordan Mailata and a trainer before being carted indoors.

Brett Toth replaced Dickerson for the remainder of Sunday night’s practice, but the team is looking ahead to see how manageable this injury is. Losing Dickerson for more than the expectancy period could be a major setback to the league’s top offensive line. The Eagles are already integrating new right guard Tyler Steen in Dickerson’s absence.

Dickerson, 26, is a key player on one of the best offensive lines in football. He helped pave the way for Barkley during his record-breaking 2024 campaign, in which he rushed for 2,504 yards, including playoffs.

Dickerson is also one of five guards who have made the Pro Bowl every year since 2022, along with the Cleveland Browns’ Joel Bitonio, the Atlanta Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom, the Indianapolis Colts’ Quenton Nelson and the Chicago Bears’ Joe Thuney.

The Eagles have not released an official statement on the status of Dickerson.