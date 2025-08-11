AOL to Disconnect Dial-Up for Good in 2025

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

After more than 30 years, AOL is officially retiring its dial-up internet service.

The company announced on its website that the service will end on September 30, 2025, marking the conclusion of the nostalgic era defined by its trademark connection tones, the beeps, screeches, and static that once signaled a gateway to the online world.

Once a trailblazer in internet connectivity, AOL’s decision closes a major chapter in web history.

“AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet. This service will no longer be available in AOL plans. As a result, on September 30, 2025, this service and the associated software, the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, which are optimized for older operating systems and dial-up internet connections, will be discontinued,” the company said.



