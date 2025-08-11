Diddy Wants To Counsel Abuse Victims — Victims Are Not Having It

Sean “Diddy” Combs is seeking redemption and says he wants to help victims of abuse heal — even as public scrutiny over his past intensifies.

In a recent interview with a small media outlet, Combs expressed his desire to “counsel and support” survivors of domestic abuse. The music mogul, who has faced multiple lawsuits and accusations of sexual assault and violence, said he feels a deep responsibility to help others avoid the pain he’s caused.

“I want to use my platform to listen, to learn, and to help others heal,” Combs said. “I know I can’t change the past, but I can be part of the solution going forward.”

His comments arrive just months after surveillance footage from a 2016 hotel altercation with singer Cassie Ventura resurfaced, showing Combs violently attacking her. The disturbing video led to widespread condemnation and renewed calls for accountability. Combs later admitted to the incident, calling his behavior “inexcusable.”

Despite public apologies, many advocacy groups remain skeptical of his intentions. Some argue that Combs should focus on personal accountability before stepping into a counselor role. “Offering support to survivors is noble,” said Angela Rivera of the Women’s Justice Center. “But first, he must fully reckon with his actions and face the legal and social consequences.”

Still, Combs insists that he’s committed to growth. He says he’s been in therapy and working with crisis intervention professionals to better understand the harm he’s caused. “I’m not trying to run from anything,” he said. “I want to stand in it and do better.”

Whether the public will accept Combs’ efforts remains to be seen. For now, his declaration has sparked a national conversation — not just about redemption, but about who gets to lead healing efforts in the aftermath of abuse.