Cheap Flight Era Could Be Coming To An End

Published on August 11, 2025

Frontier Airlines At San Diego International Airport
Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

The golden era of ultra-low airfares may be coming to a close, according to Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle. In a candid statement during an industry summit this week, Biffle addressed the growing financial pressure on airlines and suggested that rock-bottom ticket prices are no longer sustainable.

“For years, travelers have enjoyed fares that barely covered the cost of service,” Biffle said. “That model is breaking down. The cost of labor, maintenance, fuel, and aircraft has risen sharply. Something has to give — and unfortunately, that means higher fares.”

Frontier, known for its no-frills approach and low base fares, has long relied on ancillary fees and high passenger volume to stay competitive. But Biffle emphasized that even budget carriers are feeling the squeeze. “We can’t keep selling $19 tickets when the cost of getting a plane in the air keeps climbing,” he said.

The airline industry has grappled with inflation, supply chain issues, and a post-pandemic surge in demand. At the same time, carriers face growing pressure to invest in sustainability initiatives and modernize their fleets, driving up long-term costs.

Biffle’s remarks echo a broader sentiment among airline executives, many of whom are signaling a shift in pricing strategy. Some analysts believe the days of spontaneous, dirt-cheap getaways may fade as carriers prioritize profitability and operational stability.

Travelers will likely feel the impact soon, especially on popular domestic routes. “Customers still want low fares,” Biffle noted, “but we have to find a new balance between affordability and viability.”

Frontier has not announced immediate fare hikes, but Biffle’s message was clear: the era of bargain-basement flights may be flying into the sunset.

